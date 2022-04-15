BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins not only lost their third straight game on Thursday night, but they may be without goaltender Linus Ullmark for a while. Ullmark took a shot to the helmet in the first period Thursday against the Ottawa Senators, and though he finished the frame, he did not return for the second.

Ullmark stopped all eight shots that he saw in the opening period, but went to trainers during the period break and said that he wasn’t feeling right. He was removed from the game and replaced by Jeremy Swayman.

Bruce Cassidy said after the game that Ullmark left the game himself, and he doesn’t believe it was a decision made by a concussion spotter. But the team won’t know about Ullmark’s status going forward until more tests are done Friday.

“He went to the refs after it happened – it happened early – and I think there was no whistle. I think the refs looked at him and he decided he wanted to continue to play,” explained Cassidy. “I don’t believe the spotter took him out after the first period, I was just told he’s out.”

The Bruins had a 2-0 lead when Swayman entered the game, but he allowed three goals on 15 shots in the second period, two of which came on Ottawa power plays. He finished with 21 saves in the losing effort.

“We kind of put him in a bad spot early there with all the penalties in the second period,” Cassidy said of Swayman. “Certainly found his game as the game went on, gave us a chance to win. We’ll have to see how Linus is [Friday] and see if it’s a long-term thing.”

Ullmark had emerged as Boston’s top goaltender as of late, going 6-1 with a .935 save percentage since mid-March. He now joins Davis Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Carlo as Bruins players currently on the mend.