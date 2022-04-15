BOSTON (CBS) — Friday is an unofficial holiday in the city of Boston, as the Red Sox will play their first game of the year at Fenway Park.
As always, that game won’t start until the team has concluded an extensive pregame ceremony. The team shared some details of those festivities ahead of the game.
Members of Hanscom Air Force Base and the Vermont National Guard will present the giant American flag draped over the Green Monster, and the national anthem will be performed by the Premiere Choir of Boston Children’s Chorus. Springfield native Michelle Brooks Thompson will perform God Bless America during the seventh-inning stretch.
An MH-60T helicopter will fly over Fenway during the anthem, flying out of the United States Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod.
Friday is also Jackie Robinson Day across Major League Baseball, so both the Red Sox and the Twins will be wearing “42” patches to commemorate Robinson’s impact on the game.
The Red Sox also announced that closed captioning for the ceremonies will be available for the first time for attendees in the ballpark. Fans wishing to see the closed captions can do so through the MLB Ballpark App. Closed captioning will also appear on the video boards inside the park.
The Red Sox asked fans attending the game to be in their seats by 1:30 p.m. First pitch will take place at 2:10 p.m.