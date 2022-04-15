BOSTON (CBS) — Vendors and fans were ready for Opening Day at Fenway Park on Friday. Even hours before the first pitch, there was energy and excitement in the area.

“Easily my favorite day of the year. There’s no place better,” a fan said.

Not everyone bought their tickets for the home opener months in advance — some fans waited hours for a chance to get inside.

One told WBZ-TV he had been at Fenway since 9 p.m. Thursday. “We’ve all been camping out. I was here last night and these guys joined early in the morning,” he said.

“There’s definitely a buzz. You can tell just trying to park. Parking is back to what it used to be. No more just driving in and grabbing a spot,” another man said.

Others walked away with souvenirs they’ll want to hold on to, like a signed baseball. “I got Christian Arroyo, Jake Diekman, Arauz, Michael Wacha, Jason Varitek, James Paxton, and Trevor Story,” a fan said.

“You can see from him, he’s been having a great time. It’s been pretty awesome for them,” a woman said.

The home opener also fell on Jackie Robinson Day, which inspired a new haircut for one Sox fan who has the number 42 shaved into the back of his head.

“I have number 42 for Jackie Robinson. And 42 is my favorite number,” he explained.

The first pitch for Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins is at 2:10 p.m.