CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Police are asking the public to help them identify the man who groped a woman working at a frozen yogurt shop in New Hampshire. It happened around 6:10 p.m. at the Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt in Concord on March 31.
Police released surveillance photos of the man and described him as white, in his early twenties, 6 feet fall, with brown hair and a mustache. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt at the time.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100, send their tip online through the Crimeline website, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637).