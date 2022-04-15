BOSTON (CBS) — It appears there won’t be a 2022 Pride Parade in Boston.
The Boston Pride group dissolved last year over concerns about inclusion. The group has promoted equality for the LGBTQ community for more than 50 years and ran the parade.
No other organizations have come forward to take over the event, but the city still plans to celebrate Pride Month by hosting smaller events in June.
“There will be plenty of events this summer, but it sounds like we’re a little ways away from having an organization fully set up to be able to take on the scale,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said at a recent press availability.