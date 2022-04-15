BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Marathon daffodils are returning to the city. The flowers are placed each year along the race route.
Organizers said the flowers represent Boston’s strength, hope, and resiliency.
This time last year, hundreds of daffodils were placed outside the Boston area hospitals and the Boston Convention Center, which had been converted into a coronavirus field hospital.
The move was to thank health care workers for their efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Each plant is branded with a Boston Strong sticker and a thank you note. Workers were welcome to take the plants home.