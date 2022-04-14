CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
WATERTOWN (CBS) — The Watertown Fire Department is permanently honoring five firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

This week, five plaques were placed on the outside of the Watertown Fire Station on Main Street in memory of the brave lives lost.

The most recent death was firefighter Joseph Toscano, who died while fighting a fire in 2017. The other firefighters honored with plaques were Willard Streeter, Gilbert Nichols, Ernest Ford, and Charles Morrill.

From left to right: Willard Streeter, Gilbert Nichols, Ernest Ford, Charles Morrill, Joseph Toscano (Photo Credit: Watertown Fire Department)

Family members of Morrill and Toscano were in attendance for the ceremony.

