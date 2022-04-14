WATERTOWN (CBS) — The Watertown Fire Department is permanently honoring five firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.
This week, five plaques were placed on the outside of the Watertown Fire Station on Main Street in memory of the brave lives lost.
The most recent death was firefighter Joseph Toscano, who died while fighting a fire in 2017. The other firefighters honored with plaques were Willard Streeter, Gilbert Nichols, Ernest Ford, and Charles Morrill.
Family members of Morrill and Toscano were in attendance for the ceremony.