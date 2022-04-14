PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) — President Joe Biden will make his way to Portsmouth, New Hampshire next week, the White House announced.
Biden will be in Portsmouth on Tuesday to promote the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package he signed into law last fall.
“The President will highlight how these investments will strengthen supply chains, keep goods moving to help lower prices for working families, and enable the U.S. to compete globally,” the White House stated.
Biden’s team has not yet said where the president will be visiting in Portsmouth.
Biden last visited New Hampshire in November, right after the infrastructure bill was signed. He spoke at the Route 175 bridge over the Pemigewasset River, which had been on the state’s “red list” since 2014 because it was in poor condition.