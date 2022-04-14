BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,962 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday, a big increase from 1,969 on Wednesday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts also increased to 3.66%.
Two deaths were also reported on Thursday.READ MORE: NTSB Concludes On-Scene Investigation Into Deadly Red Line Accident
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,585,176. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,052.READ MORE: 6 Massachusetts Representatives Sanctioned By Russia
There were 75,188 total new tests reported.
There are 307 people currently in the hospital with COVID.MORE NEWS: Paul Kent Running Boston Marathon Less Than 18 Months After Double Amputation
There are also 30 patients currently in intensive care.