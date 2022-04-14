DEDHAM (CBS) – Dedham Police are looking for the person at the center of a standoff overnight.
It started just after 9 p.m. Thursday when a man called 911 saying a relative was threatening him with a gun in their home on Sprague Street.
Officers were able to get the man, his wife and a child out of the home safely. They said they weren’t able to make contact with the armed relative in the basement, so a SWAT team and officers from other departments were called in. They surrounded the home and shut down the street.
Police eventually went inside but found no one there. They said the person is still “at large” and the investigation is ongoing.
No other information about the incident was released.