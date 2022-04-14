Brad Stevens Laughs Off Lakers Rumors, Says He 'Definitely' Wouldn't Leave Celtics For RivalBrad Stevens enjoyed a good laugh on Thursday morning when asked about leaving the Celtics front office for the Lakers head coaching job.

Robert Williams Still Has Long Way To Go, But Celtics Not Completely Ruling Out Potential Return Vs. NetsRobert Williams is still a long way from getting back in the Boston lineup, but there is still a chance that he could play during the upcoming Celtics-Nets playoff series.

Red Sox Extension Offer To Xander Bogaerts Seen As 'Slap In The Face'When asked about his contract negotiations with the Red Sox ahead of the season, Xander Bogaerts seemed pretty disappointed about how things went. Now we understand why.

Red Sox Announce Fenway Park Improvements, Transition To 'Fully Cashless Environment'Fenway Park is an ever-changing baseball cathedral, and it will have no shortage of new areas and features for the 2022 season.

Bruins Set To Host Penguins In 2023 Winter Classic At Fenway ParkThe NHL announced Wednesday the Penguins are heading to Boston the day after New Year's for an outdoor clash with the Bruins.