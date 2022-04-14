BOSTON (CBS) – Just 4 days to go before the 126th running of the Boston Marathon and the forecast continues to look promising!

Confidence is increasing in a “Goldilocks” forecast – not too hot and not too cold.

Given the consistency in the model data, I think we can start to dial in a bit more on the forecast on Monday.

6 a.m. Monday

The sunrise on Monday is at 5:58 a.m., the first sunrise before 6 a.m. since last August.

Hopkinton:

Sky Conditions – Mainly clear

Temperature – 35-38

Wind – Northwest 5-10mph

Boston:

Sky Conditions – Mainly clear

Temperature – 38-42

Wind – Northwest 5-10mph

9 a.m. Monday (Start of wheelchair divisions)

Hopkinton:

Sky Conditions – Mainly clear, some high, wispy cirrus

Temperature – 48-52

Wind – Light and variable, shifting to northeast

Boston:

Sky Conditions – Mainly clear

Temperature – 48-52

Wind – Light and variable, shifting to northeast

Noon Monday (Nearing the finish for elites, Red Sox game underway)

Hopkinton:

Sky Conditions – High cirrus clouds streaming in and thickening

Temperature – 53-56

Wind – Southeast 4-8 mph

Boston:

Sky Conditions – High cirrus clouds, still plenty of sunshine

Temperature – 46-50 (cooler due to wind off the ocean)

Wind – Southeast 6-12 mph

3 p.m. Monday (Lots of folks crossing the finish line, Sox game likely over)

Boston:

Sky Conditions – Thickening high cloud deck, sun likely visible but fading

Temperature – 46-50

Wind – East-southeast 8-15 mph

The onshore, headwind certainly isn’t ideal for runners, and for that reason, we are unlikely to set course records. Other than that, I would say conditions are nearly ideal.

We do expect rain on Tuesday but the chances of the timeline moving up and impacting the race remain very low.

If you’ve got tickets to the 11 a.m. Sox game, I would dress in layers. Depending on the amount of sun and where you are sitting, you may be warm at times, but the stiffening onshore wind will bring a bit of a chill as well. Same deal for marathon spectators. It will feel pretty nice for the first few hours through noon along the course, but in the afternoon, thickening clouds and a wind off the water will add a chill.

You can watch live coverage of the 126th Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com on Monday, April 18, 2022.

