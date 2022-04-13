DEVELOPING STORY:Police Search For Suspect In New York City Subway Shooting
CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston Police, FBI Boston, Weymouth News

WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who stole Boston Police uniforms from a Weymouth supply store.

The uniforms were taken from Andrea’s Police and Fire Supply sometime between March 27 at 3:30 p.m. and March 28 at 9:30 a.m.

A Boston Police uniform similar to this one was stolen from a Weymouth store. (Image Credit: Weymouth Police)

Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team the suspects got into the store by cutting through drywall and stole at least four Boston Police Department dress coats, a leather jacket and pants.

On Wednesday, police announced the reward is being offered and released photos of what the uniforms look like.

The FBI is helping Weymouth Police with the investigation.

Anyone with information should call (781) 682-3533 or email tipline@weymouth.ma.us.

CBSBoston.com Staff