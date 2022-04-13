Red Sox Announce Improvements To Fenway Park, Transition To 'Fully Cashless Environment'Fenway Park is an ever-changing baseball cathedral, and it will have no shortage of new areas and features for the forthcoming 2022 season.

Torey Krug Scores Goal, Helps Lead Blues To Win Over Bruins In Return To BostonTorey Krug played his first game against the Bruins in Boston as a member of the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night, and the defenseman certainly made Boston fans miss him.

Bruce Brown Throws Shade At Celtics Defense Without Robert Williams -- Much To The Chagrin Of Kevin DurantBrooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown sounds really eager to go against a Robert Williams-less Celtics defense in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Maybe a little too eager.

NBA Announces Full Schedule For Celtics-Nets Playoff SeriesThe Celtics have a tough first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets on the horizon, a series that could very well go the distance. If it does, the Celtics and the Nets will be playing each other into May.

Celtics Will Face Nets In First Round After Brooklyn Earns 7-Seed With Play-In Win Over ClevelandWe kind of knew it was going to come to this when the Celtics clinched the No. 2 seed in the East. Boston will host the Brooklyn Nets in what should be a thrilling and entertaining first-round matchup in the NBA Playoffs.