DEVELOPING STORY:Police Search For Suspect In New York City Subway Shooting
CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Massachusetts State Police, Rhode Island News, Westport News

WESTPORT (CBS) – Rhode Island State Police are chasing a possibly armed man who fled during a pursuit that started in Massachusetts.

It started around 11:30 a.m. in Westport and continued over the state line into Rhode Island. By about 12:45 p.m., the chase had made its way into Charlestown, R.I. on Route 1.

Troopers are keeping their distance behind the truck.

The suspect, believed to be a white man, is driving a white Toyota Tacoma pickup.

State Police urged the public not to approach the truck if they see it, and to instead call 911 immediately.

No further information is currently available.

CBSBoston.com Staff