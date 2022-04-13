WESTPORT (CBS) – Rhode Island State Police are chasing a possibly armed man who fled during a pursuit that started in Massachusetts.
It started around 11:30 a.m. in Westport and continued over the state line into Rhode Island. By about 12:45 p.m., the chase had made its way into Charlestown, R.I. on Route 1.
Troopers are keeping their distance behind the truck.
The suspect, believed to be a white man, is driving a white Toyota Tacoma pickup.
State Police urged the public not to approach the truck if they see it, and to instead call 911 immediately.
No further information is currently available.