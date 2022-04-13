NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (CBS) – A lengthy police chase came to an end with a crash near the Rhode Island-Connecticut border after a man believed to be armed fled during a pursuit that started in Massachusetts.

It started around 11:30 a.m. on Route 195 in Westport where the suspect allegedly fired shots at responding Massachusetts State Police troopers and fled. The suspect, believed to be a white man, was driving a white Toyota Tacoma pickup.

The ensuing police pursuit continued over the state line into Rhode Island and eventually Connecticut.

Around 1 p.m., the man crashed on Route 78 at Frontage Road just over the Connecticut border in North Stonington. The suspect has not yet exited the truck and is involved in a standoff with a SWAT team.

Connecticut State described the scene as “active but contained.”

The man was believed to be a suspect in an arson fire in Dartmouth earlier Wednesday.

Troopers were keeping their distance behind the truck during the chase, and added a SWAT vehicle to the pursuit as well.

Dozens of Rhode Island State Police troopers are in the area of the crash while SWAT team members wait to approach the truck.

Massachusetts State Police in Westport were combing the side of Route 195 for evidence. Troopers were using metal detectors, likely searching for shell casings.

No further information is currently available.