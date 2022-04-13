BOSTON (CBS) – The Pan-Mass Challenge announced Wednesday it will be holding a new off-road charitable cycling event called PMC Unpaved.
The event, which is described as a “first-of-its-kind” one-day gravel ride, will take place Saturday, Oct. 1. PMC Unpaved will include 31- and 50-mile options starting and ending at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac in Lenox.
Event organizers said PMC Unpaved will bring together 500 new and existing riders for a fun and challenging course that will raise money for cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
“We are always looking for new ways to increase our impact in the fight against cancer, and as we saw an uptick in off-road cycling interest, we knew we had to put a PMC spin on it,” PMC founder and executive director Billy Starr said in a statement. “Taking our best-in-class PMC operation established over the last 43 years and translating it to a new event with gravel riders inspired by our mission has been an invigorating experience. We’re excited to get off the road for our inaugural PMC Unpaved ride this fall.”
Registration for PMC Unpaved opens to the public on Tuesday, May 3.