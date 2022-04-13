Coaching Legend Jerry York Retires After 28 Years At Boston CollegeA coaching legend is stepping down in Boston. Jerry York, the winningest coach in NCAA hockey history, is retiring as head coach of the Boston College Eagles.

Dave Roberts Takes Clayton Kershaw Out Of Perfect Game After 7 InningsClayton Kershaw was on the verge of history on Wednesday afternoon. Alas, he didn't get the chance to complete the job.

Passan: Red Sox' Negotiations With Rafael Devers Mirroring Mookie Betts TalksThe Red Sox are staring down the possibility of saying farewell to two more star players in Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.

Red Sox Bringing Back Yellow 'City Connect' Jerseys For Marathon Weekend SeriesThe Red Sox will return to Fenway Park this weekend. It promises to be a yellow event.

Bruins Reportedly Set To Host Penguins In 2023 Winter Classic At Fenway ParkWhen it was announced in February that the Bruins would host the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park, most speculated that the Pittsburgh Penguins would come to town for the outdoor game. That speculation is nearly official.