MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – Middleboro police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two people seen near the scene of vandalism at Middleboro High School in March.
Police released a video Wednesday that shows two people walking toward the high school near the time of the suspected vandalism. Police said the video was taken at 9:40 p.m. and because the video was taken with a night vision camera, clothing colors may be different than how they appear on the video.
Police were called to the high school on the morning of March 27, when it was discovered that messages of hate were sprayed around the perimeter of the school. Among the graffiti was a swastika at the front entrance and a threat against Principal Paul Branagan.
The incident remains under active investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.