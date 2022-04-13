BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,969 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.48%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,582,214. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,050.READ MORE: Ian Grant Arrested After Chase Starting In Massachusetts Ends With Stonington, Connecticut Crash
There were 65,082 total new tests reported.READ MORE: $5,000 Reward Offered After Boston Police Uniforms Stolen From Weymouth Supply Store
There are 286 people currently in the hospital with COVID.MORE NEWS: Colombian Fugitive Wanted For 1994 Murder Found Living In Belmont
There are also 34 patients currently in intensive care.