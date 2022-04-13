BOSTON (CBS) — A coaching legend is stepping down in Boston. Jerry York, the winningest coach in NCAA hockey history, is retiring as head coach of the Boston College Eagles.

York, 76, made the announcement on Wednesday, ending a career in Division I hockey that spanned 50 years.

York spent 28 years on the Eagles bench, leading Boston College to four national titles; in 2001, 2008, 2010 and 2012. He also won an NCAA title during his 15 years at Bowling Green University, making him one of only three coaches to win a championship at two different schools.

York retires with 1,123 wins and also owns the record for most NCAA Tournament victories with 41. He led Boston College to nine Hockey East Tournament championships and 12 regular season titles.

“I have been thinking about the possibility of retiring during the past several weeks and it just seemed to me to be the right time to do so,” York said Wednesday, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family and travel with his wife. “I am so blessed to have been involved with Boston College these past 28 years and to have had the opportunity to coach so many wonderful student-athletes.”

Jerry York is not only a great coach but a great man. The impact he’s made. He’s changed people’s lives. He is simply a cut above! #WBZ https://t.co/1wGQGZOb5L — STEVE BURTON (@STEVEBURTONWBZ) April 13, 2022

York began his coaching career in 1972 at the age of 27 at Clarkson University. He was hired by Boston College, his alma mater, in 1994. He won Hockey East Coach of the Year five times with the Eagles, most recently in 2021.