BOSTON (CBS) — Wednesday is the deadline for North End restaurants to apply for Boston’s outdoor dining program.
The deadline was pushed back from the weekend because of issues with the online application system.
Some restaurants in the North End have been arguing against the city's plan to charge them $7,500 for use of outdoor dining space. They have threatened to sue the city if the policy isn't changed.
Wu said the North End is unique because there are a large number of patios that take up parking spots. The mayor said she's trying to balance dining with the quality of life for residents.
Last year, there were 77 outdoor dining patios in just 0.2 square miles of the North End, including 70 on public property. By comparison, there were 51 patios in Back Bay with 21 on-street locations. There were 14 in the Seaport, seven in Roxbury, six in Charlestown, and one patio in Chinatown.