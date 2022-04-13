Red Sox Hang On For Win Over Tigers, Reach .500 On Young SeasonJackie Bradley, Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers hit consecutive RBI doubles in the fourth inning to chase former teammate Eduardo Rodriguez, and the Boston Red Sox held on to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-7 Wednesday and win the three-game series.

Red Sox Announce Fenway Park Improvements, Transition To 'Fully Cashless Environment'Fenway Park is an ever-changing baseball cathedral, and it will have no shortage of new areas and features for the 2022 season.

Coaching Legend Jerry York Retires After 28 Years At Boston CollegeA coaching legend is stepping down in Boston. Jerry York, the winningest coach in NCAA hockey history, is retiring as head coach of the Boston College Eagles.

Dave Roberts Takes Clayton Kershaw Out Of Perfect Game After 7 InningsClayton Kershaw was on the verge of history on Wednesday afternoon. Alas, he didn't get the chance to complete the job.

Passan: Red Sox' Negotiations With Rafael Devers Mirroring Mookie Betts TalksThe Red Sox are staring down the possibility of saying farewell to two more star players in Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.