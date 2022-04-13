BOSTON (CBS) — When it was announced in February that the Bruins would host the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park, most speculated that the Pittsburgh Penguins would come to town for the outdoor game. That speculation is nearly official.
According to Kevin Weekes of NHL Network, it will indeed be the Penguins heading to Boston the day after New Year's for an outdoor clash with the Bruins.
Considering Fenway Sports Group owns both Fenway Park and the Penguins, it makes sense that it would be the Pens and the Bruins playing on Monday, Jan. 2. The game is taking place a day later than usual, with New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday and being observed the following Monday.
I’m told it’s the @penguins that will be the @NHLBruins opponent for the upcoming 2023 @NHL Winter Classic to be played on Jan 2nd at @fenwaypark the home of the @NHLBruins . @espn @NHLNetwork #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/pQYsHLoJnH
— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) April 13, 2022
The Penguins are no strangers to the NHL's annual showcase, skating in three previous Winter Classics. They played in the inaugural Winter Classic in Buffalo in 2008, and again in 2011 and 2019.
The Bruins have their share of Winter Classics as well, beating the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime at Fenway in 2010 while suffering a 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in 2016. They were the visitors for the 2019 Winter Classic, beating the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 at Notre Dame Stadium in front of over 76,000 fans.