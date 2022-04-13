BROCKTON (CBS) – Two people accused of being involved in a fatal Brockton shooting in March pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.
Brendan Fernandes, 33, of Brockton, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including murder. Destiny A. Fontes Silie, 25, of Warwick, Rhode Island, pleaded not guilty to accessory after the fact of murder.
Twenty-four-year-old Brima Koroma, of Boston, was shot and killed on East Street in Brockton in March. Fernandes and Silie were seen driving away from the shooting scene in separate cars.
On March 16, Virginia State Police stopped Silie's blue sedan in Chesterfield, Virginia, and Fernandes and Silie were arrested and returned to Brockton on Tuesday night. Silie's bail on two other open cases was revoked.
Fernandes and Silie are scheduled to appear in court in June.