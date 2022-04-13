BOSTON (CBS) – One day closer to the Boston Marathon and confidence is growing that the weather will likely cooperate.

We are certainly in an active weather pattern with several storms taking aim at New England in the next week to 10 days. But for now, it appears that we will be in between storms next Monday.

It is important to note that “confidence is increasing” does not mean changes cannot happen. It is simply an indication that we are seeing fairly good model agreement and consistency in the mid-range time period (around Marathon Monday).

As we edge closer to Monday, we can start crossing some concerns off the list.

As of this writing, I would say with confidence that we can safely rule out a hot day. Much of the eastern half of the U.S. will be entering a 6-10 day period with near to below average temperatures, starting around Easter Sunday.

The average high for April 18 (the day of the marathon) in Boston is 58 degrees. If I were a betting man, I would place my money on the “under,” meaning there is a greater chance that highs will stay under 58 degrees on Monday than rise above.

The core of the cold will be centered over the Upper Midwest early next week. Much of that area (west of New England) will range between 10-15 degrees below the normal temperatures. We will be on the edge of the cold airmass and are more likely to average about 5 degrees below the average.

So, taken literally, if our average high on Monday is 58 and we are estimating 5 degrees below average, then our high for the day would be 53 degrees. Seems reasonable at this point, I’d forecast 50-to-55 right now.

WHAT ABOUT RAIN?

A day ago, there was about a 20% chance of some rain on Marathon Monday, more so later in the day toward the end of the race. As of Tuesday, those odds have decreased.

I would put the odds of rain on Monday below 10% as of now. Again, six days away and things could change, but at least we are headed in the right direction. The trend is our friend! Odds of rain get much higher Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

WIND IMPACTS

After a brisk Easter Sunday, winds are likely to relax as we head into Monday. Odds favor a northwesterly wind early in the day, generally 5-to-10 mph. If anything, I think the winds will get even lighter during the day as a weak area of high pressure scoots by.

At this point, I would forecast light and variable winds on Monday overall. They may shift from northwest to near calm to a light south or southeast in the afternoon. Again, likely a bit too much detail this far out. The takeaway here is that winds are not likely to be a factor for runners or spectators.

So, in conclusion, things are looking positive!

We should start the day with some sunshine, but clouds will tend to increase as the day wears on. Mainly high, cirrus stuff out ahead of the next storm system.

Temperatures will start in the upper 30s at dawn, rise through the 40s in the morning, and peak in the 50-55 range midday and afternoon. Not much difference from place to place.

