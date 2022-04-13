Celtics Will Face Nets In First Round After Brooklyn Earns 7-Seed With Play-In Win Over ClevelandWe kind of knew it was going to come to this when the Celtics clinched the No. 2 seed in the East. Boston will host the Brooklyn Nets in what should be a thrilling and entertaining first-round matchup in the NBA Playoffs.

Blues Rally Past Ailing Bruins 4-2The St. Louis Blues rallied to beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Red Sox Rally To Beat Tigers, Led By Rafael Devers' Two RBIsRafael Devers singled through the open shortstop area with the infield shifted to the right side, driving in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning Tuesday as the Boston Red Sox overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3.

Celtics' Ime Udoka Named Eastern Conference Coach Of The Month For March/AprilIme Udoka is heading into his first postseason as an NBA head coach on a high note, winning Coach of the Month honors for March/April.

Jayson Tatum Snubbed For Season's Final Player Of The Month AwardTo the surprise of no one, Jayson Tatum has been named the Eastern Conference's Player of the Month for March.