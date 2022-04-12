Tom Brady Gave Veronica Burton A Call After She Was Drafted 7th Overall In WNBA DraftMonday night was quite the evening for Newton's Veronica Burton, who was drafted seventh overall in the WNBA Draft. Shortly after being selected by the Dallas Wings, the former All-American at Northwestern received a special phone call from Tom Brady.

Tigers Beat Red Sox 3-1The Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 3-1 Monday night.

Torey Krug May Play Vs. Bruins On Tuesday NightBruins fans may get to see old friend Torey Krug for the first time since he left the team.

Trevor Story Set To Miss Second Straight Game Due To IllnessThe Red Sox were hoping to have Trevor Story back in the lineup when the team opens a three-game set with the Tigers in Detroit on Monday. But Boston's big free agent splash will miss his second straight game as he deals with a non-COVID illness.