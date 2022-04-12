BOSTON (CBS) — Monday night was quite the evening for Newton’s Veronica Burton, who was drafted seventh overall in the WNBA Draft. Shortly after being selected by the Dallas Wings, the former All-American at Northwestern received a special phone call from Tom Brady.
Brady, who knows the Burtons pretty well after spending years being interviewed by WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton — Veronica’s father — gave Veronica a call to congratulate her and wish her luck as she begins her professional career. The former Patriots and current Buccaneers quarterback let Veronica know that he’ll be following her career.
“Hey Veronica, what’s up? I just wanted to congratulate you on being drafted,” Brady said on the call. “The four-time Big Ten steals leader, I know you’re a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award, an All-American, and now you’re in the WNBA. Congrats to you.
“I know the Burton family very well. I’ve known your dad for a long time, your brother [Austin],” Brady continued. “Just know that I’m always cheering you from afar and I wish you the best of luck. You had an amazing career and we know you embody everything about the spirit of community. It will take you a long way in life, it will take you a long way in your basketball career and it will take you a long way in your family.”
Veronica’s sister, Kayla, posted the video on her Twitter account:
“That was Tom Brady, the GOAT — greatest player of all time — wishing me a congratulations,” Veronica beamed after the call. “That means more than anything. He’s the best.”