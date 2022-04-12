STERLING (CBS) — A car landed on its roof in Sterling after falling from an upper level parking area and hitting a building Tuesday morning.
Sterling police said they received the 911 call at about 11:30 a.m. and responded to 50 Leominster Road, where they found the upside-down vehicle.READ MORE: 'No Sign' Of Security Threats To Boston Marathon, Baker Says
First responders were able to free the driver, who was conscious and alert at the time. She refused medical treatment at the scene.READ MORE: Brooklyn Subway Shooting Prompts Transit Police To Increase Officers On MBTA
A towing company was able to lift the damaged car back up to the upper level and removed it.MORE NEWS: Boston Marathon Weather Forecast: Confidence Increasing For Pleasant Running Conditions