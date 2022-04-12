Red Sox Rally To Beat Tigers, Led By Rafael Devers' Two RBIsRafael Devers singled through the open shortstop area with the infield shifted to the right side, driving in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning Tuesday as the Boston Red Sox overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3.

Celtics' Ime Udoka Named Eastern Conference Coach Of The Month For March/AprilIme Udoka is heading into his first postseason as an NBA head coach on a high note, winning Coach of the Month honors for March/April.

Jayson Tatum Snubbed For Season's Final Player Of The Month AwardTo the surprise of no one, Jayson Tatum has been named the Eastern Conference's Player of the Month for March.

Bruins Can Clinch Playoff Spot As Early As Tuesday NightThe Boston Bruins are awfully close to securing their spot in the postseason.

Nets Or Cavaliers: Breaking Down Potential First-Round Opponents For CelticsThe Celtics are the two-seed in the Eastern Conference, patiently waiting to learn who their first-round foe will be when things tip off for them Sunday afternoon. They'll find out Tuesday night when the Brooklyn Nets host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA's first play-in game of 2022.