YARMOUTH (CBS) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will mark the fourth anniversary of the death of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon with a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday.
Gannon was shot and killed while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Marstons Mills on April 12, 2018. Gannon’s K-9 partner Nero was also shot, but survived.
Baker will lead a ceremonial signing of Nero’s Law at the Yarmouth Police Department at noon.
When Nero was shot, EMTs weren’t allowed to treat or transport him under state law, so he was rushed to the animal hospital in the back of a police cruiser.
The new law, officially signed by Baker back in February, will allow EMTs to treat wounded police dogs and take them to veterinarians, as long as no other people need to go to the hospital.