By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,712 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. There were also 12 deaths reported from Saturday to Monday.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has risen to 3.42%.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,580,245. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,049.

A total of 40,660 new tests were reported.

There are 262 people currently in the hospital with COVID and 33 patients in intensive care.

