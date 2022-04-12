BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,712 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. There were also 12 deaths reported from Saturday to Monday.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has risen to 3.42%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,580,245. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,049.
A total of 40,660 new tests were reported.
There are 262 people currently in the hospital with COVID and 33 patients in intensive care.