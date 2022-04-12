BREAKING NEWS:29 Hurt In New York City Subway Shooting In Brooklyn
STOUGHTON (CBS) — A college student from Stoughton saw the aftermath of the honor in New York Tuesday morning where a shooting in the Subway left several people hurt.

Stephanie Marrow told WBZ-TV her train arrived at the 36th street subway station moments after the shooting.

“As we passed by, I see the actual scene as we’re passing by it. There were two people on the ground, a bunch of people were trying to help them. And there was blood, like a trail of blood, a trail from the opposite train doors,” she said.

Marrow said she did not find out what actually happened until she got to class later.

She takes this subway route daily, it’s just two stops from where she lives.

