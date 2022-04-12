Celtics' Ime Udoka Named Eastern Conference Coach Of The Month For March/AprilIme Udoka is heading into his first postseason as an NBA head coach on a high note, winning Coach of the Month honors for March/April.

Jayson Tatum Snubbed For Season's Final Player Of The Month AwardTo the surprise of no one, Jayson Tatum has been named the Eastern Conference's Player of the Month for March.

Bruins Can Clinch Playoff Spot As Early As Tuesday NightThe Boston Bruins are awfully close to securing their spot in the postseason.

Nets Or Cavaliers: Breaking Down Potential First-Round Opponents For CelticsThe Celtics are the two-seed in the Eastern Conference, patiently waiting to learn who their first-round foe will be when things tip off for them Sunday afternoon. They'll find out Tuesday night when the Brooklyn Nets host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA's first play-in game of 2022.

Matthew Judon Simply Cannot Stop Trying To Recruit Players To Join PatriotsIt's a mindset that's pretty evident when Matthew Judon is on the field. And it's also easy to see when he's on Twitter.