BOSTON (CBS) – Police are increasing the number of uniformed officers on the MBTA as a precaution following a subway shooting in New York City Tuesday.
According to CBS News New York, several people were hurt following a shooting and smoke bombing at a station in Brooklyn.
In Massachusetts, MBTA Transit Police said they have been monitoring the developments and are engaged with federal, state and local law enforcement partners.
“At this time, there is no evidence, credible or otherwise, to suggest the MBTA system is a potential target,” Transit Police said in a statement.
In addition to increasing the number of uniformed officers on patrol, they’re also deploying additional explosive detection K-9 teams to do protective sweeps. Other measures are being taken that will not be visible to the public, Transit Police said.
Boston Police said there is currently no threat to the city, but added they are also increasing patrols around the MBTA. Massachusetts State Police also said they will continue to monitor intelligence following the shooting, but there is “no known threat or nexus to Massachusetts.”