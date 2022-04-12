BOSTON (CBS) – The National Nuclear Security Administration will inspect the Boston Marathon route with a low-flying helicopter equipped with radiation-sensing technology this week.
The NNSA said the inspections will be done Thursday through Marathon Monday.
The organization wants people to be aware so they are not alarmed when they see the aircraft flying low.
During the inspections, the helicopter will fly in a grid pattern at heights of 150 feet or above. The helicopter will fly at about 80 MPH.
According to the NNSA, the flyovers will only take place during daylight hours and will take about two hours to complete.
The inspection is described as a “normal part of security and emergency preparedness activities.”
