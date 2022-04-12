BOSTON (CBS) – I got to say, I am a big fan of the Boston Marathon in October. Last year we were spoiled. Weather forecasting in New England is generally much simpler in October than in April. In October there really isn’t much that can go wrong. Other than a rare hurricane or tropical system, it is a much quieter time of year.

April, on the other hand, in my mind, is one of the most difficult forecast periods of the year. The Ocean is still very cold yet the land is starting to warm at a rapid pace. There are often vicious battles in spring between the remnants of the cold and the oncoming warmth. You get huge swings in temperature, day to day, heck even hour to hour sometimes! It can be in the 80s in some parts of New England and in the 40s or 50s just miles away (see this Thursday!).

So, having said all of that, what can we say, still 7 days away from this year’s Boston Marathon?

The current pattern is an active one (figures). Lots of frontal passages, up and down temperatures and quick moving weather systems. We have three cold fronts coming through our area in just the next 5 days or so. What we don’t see in the short term, are any big storms in our area. The fast moving pattern is not conducive to any major East Coast storms or nor’easters…so there’s that. However, with all the variability in the days ahead, I would say that our confidence for the weekend and Monday is on the low side.

But, you’ve read this far, so let me give you some “bold predictions”…something slightly better than an educated guess.

Marathon Monday:

-Will not be hot. This may be the easiest one. Almost all the guidance we are looking at brings in a colder airmass by Easter and for most of next week.

-Will not be very windy. Sunday looks breezy after a frontal passage Saturday night, but by Monday that front should be long gone and New England should be between storms.

-Has the potential to be a runner’s dream! Most runners seem to like cool but not cold temperatures (current forecast is in the 50-55 range) and more clouds than sun (current forecast is for increasing clouds on Monday). They also hate a strong headwind (out of the east)…and for now, it looks like winds should be fairly light on Monday.

So what could go wrong? Well in the world of weather in New England, 7 days from now…A LOT. My biggest concern right now is a storm system that most models have arriving just after the Marathon (Monday night and Tuesday).

Imagine a steady, cold rain, with temperatures in the 40s…yuck. This is NOT the current forecast, but, I do see it as a possibility if the timing of the Tuesday system gets sped up.

THE OFFICIAL BOSTON MARATHON FORECAST, as of now…

Some early sunshine quickly fades…clouds thicken throughout the day.

Temperatures start in the low 40s in the early morning, rise up to 50-55 during the midday and early afternoon, then drop back into the 40s late in the day. Rain should hold off until Monday night or Tuesday. Winds looks light and variable.

As always, stay tuned! No doubt in my mind there will be some changes. We will keep you updated on CBSBoston.com, WBZ-TV and CBS News Boston all week long!

You can watch live coverage of the 126th Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com on Monday, April 18, 2022.

