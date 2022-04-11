BOSTON (CBS) — After an incredible career at Northwestern, Newton’s own Veronica Burton is off to the WNBA. Burton was selected seventh overall by the Dallas Wings in Monday night’s WNBA Draft.

Burton, the daughter of WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton, is just the fourth player in Northwestern history to be drafted to the WNBA. She was one of 12 players invited to the “orange carpet” on Monday night.

“It will be a surreal feeling,” Burton said of potentially getting drafted in a pre-draft chat with WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche on Monday. “One that I have been waiting for and one that I think I’m ready for. It will be a blessing, and that is the biggest thing.”

“I’m humbly grateful and thankful that she was able to get to this level,” added Steve Burton. “She knows it took a lot of hard work to get there and she still has a long way to go. But I’m grateful for it.”

The do-it-all guard brings quite the resume to the WNBA, with three Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year trophies, a 2019 WNIT crown and a 2021 NCAA tournament berth to her name during her time at Evanston. He was also a two-year captain at Newton South.

In averaging 17.8 points, 6.4 assists and 5.5 rebounds, Burton guided Northwestern to a 17-12 record in 2021. She’ll now be looking to bring that success and dominance to the WNBA.