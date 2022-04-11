CARROLL, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire issued a warning to drivers after a man slammed into a moose and killed it early Monday morning.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Route 302 East in Carroll, a town in the state’s Twin Mountain region.
Though the moose left significant damage to the car’s windshield, the man only suffered cuts on his arm and head from the glass.
“We can’t stress it enough, be vigilant when driving at night! Reduce your speed, stay alert, constantly scan the roadway, use your high beams when you can, and wear your seatbelt!” Carroll Police posted.