BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins fans may get to see old friend Torey Krug for the first time since he left the team.
The Blues’ defenseman hasn’t played since March 22 after sustaining an upper-body injury, but he returned to practice this week and has a chance to play Tuesday night in Boston, according to head coach Craig Berube.
From Craig Berube:
Torey Krug and Tyler Bozak are both coming on the trip. "They're getting close."
As for a chance one or both play? "There's a chance one (will play) tomorrow."
Krug? "Maybe, I don't know yet. I've got to decide."#stlblues
— Lou Korac (@lkorac10) April 11, 2022
Berube said Krug and Bozak will both make the trip and that one of the two could play Tuesday against Boston. He wouldn't say which one, but based on what we saw in practice today, we're guessing Krug.
— Jim Thomas (@jthom1) April 11, 2022
The 30-year-old Krug signed a seven-year, $45.5 million deal with the Blues in 2020. With the division-specific scheduling in the 2020-21 season, the Blues didn’t face the Bruins at all last year. Tuesday’s game in Boston will mark the first meeting between the two teams in the 2021-22 season.
Krug has eight goals and 27 assists in 57 games played this year. Last year, he scored just two goals with 30 assists in his first season in St. Louis.
The Bruins fell out of the Atlantic Division playoff picture and into the top wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with two losses in their last three games. They’re one point behind Tampa Bay in the standings.