BOSTON (CBS) – One person was shot and killed near a Roxbury park Monday evening. Police received calls about the shooting on Keegan Street near Orchard Park at about 6 p.m.
No arrests have been made.READ MORE: Construction Worker Uses Jiu-Jitsu Training To Save Co-Workers In Double Stabbing In Cambridge
“This is just another tragic situation, our hearts are heavy at this particular time,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “From our focus one of the obvious primary concerns would be that this happened in a public park.”READ MORE: Travel Agent: 'Pack A Lot Of Patience' If You're Headed To The Airport, Flight Delays Will Continue
Hayden said there were no other people in the park at the time.MORE NEWS: Starbucks Workers At Allston, Brookline Locations Vote To Unionize
Police are looking for any tips in the case.