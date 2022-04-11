BOSTON (CBS) – The man who died after getting trapped in the door of a Red Line train was identified Monday by the MBTA as 39-year-old Robinson Lalin of Boston.
The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said Lalin got his arm stuck in the door of the inbound train as it pulled away from the platform at the Broadway station in South Boston around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He was dragged a short distance and was killed. The D.A.’s office said foul play is not suspected.
A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said investigators arrived at the scene Monday to begin their investigation.
An MBTA spokesperson said the train operator will remain off duty “while the investigation advances.”
“As NTSB, Transit Police and the MBTA Safety Department work to establish the facts, the investigation includes, but is not limited to, collecting statements from witnesses, reviewing any images captured by cameras, and examining vehicle maintenance and inspections records,” the spokesperson told WBZ-TV in an email.