BOSTON (CBS) – The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the death of a man who was trapped in the door of a Red Line train over the weekend.
The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said a 39-year-old man from Boston got his arm stuck in the door of the inbound train as it pulled away from the platform at the Broadway station in South Boston around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
The man was dragged a short distance and was killed. The D.A.’s office said foul play is not suspected.
A spokesperson for the NTSB said investigators arrived at the scene Monday to begin their investigation.
The man’s name has not been made public yet.
An MBTA spokesperson said the train operator will remain off duty “while the investigation advances.”
“As NTSB, Transit Police and the MBTA Safety Department work to establish the facts, the investigation includes, but is not limited to, collecting statements from witnesses, reviewing any images captured by cameras, and examining vehicle maintenance and inspections records,” the spokesperson told WBZ-TV in an email.