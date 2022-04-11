LEOMINSTER (CBS) – A person was struck and killed by a pickup truck in a Walmart parking lot in Leominster Monday night. The victim was struck in front of the store on Jungle Road.
The truck ended up against a fence up a hill at the edge of the parking lot.
The driver of the truck, according to the district attorney, was taken to the hospital.
“Pretty much everybody was freaking out,” an employee told WBZ. “They had to close customer service and everything. Turned off the lights everybody was asking what was happening.”
The incident remains under investigation. No other information has been released.