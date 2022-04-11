BOSTON (CBS) — A Pennsylvania man has pleaded not guilty after being arrested for at least two indecent assaults in Brighton. Ogonna Chuwudaalu Ofoma, 29, was arraigned on Monday.
Police said he is behind several attacks that took place last place in Brighton. The first incident was reported last Tuesday when a woman said she was walking on Commonwealth Avenue near Spofford Road around 8 p.m. when a man indecently assaulted her and took off. Two days later, another woman told police she was also attacked on Tuesday near Glenville Avenue by a man fitting a similar description.
Ofoma was arrested Friday after police released surveillance images of the suspect.
He will be placed under house arrest and is ordered to stay away from the alleged victims until his next court date in June.