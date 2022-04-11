BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices continue to go down in Massachusetts, AAA said Monday.
The average cost of gasoline in the state is $4.11 per gallon, the same as the national average. That's a 7-cent drop from last week.
AAA said gas is getting cheaper because the demand for oil is dropping now that the United States and other countries "agreed to significant releases of oil reserves." Fears of a new COVID surge in China and the possibility of an economic slowdown there has also dropped prices, AAA explained.
“The average price for a gallon of gas has fallen near or below $4 in much of the country,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “And these lower prices may be a boon to drivers hitting the road more as warmer weather returns.”
Gas in Massachusetts is a quarter less than it was a month ago, but $1.37 higher than this time last year, according to AAA.