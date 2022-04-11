BOSTON (CBS) — People with ADHD are often treated with stimulant medications like Ritalin and Adderall. Dr. Mallika Marshall explains that a common stimulant many people take in liquid form on a daily basis could be beneficial for some patients as well — caffeine.
Some people with ADHD don’t respond to stimulant medications or cannot tolerate the side effects and often self-medicate with caffeine on their own. In this review, researchers in Spain looked at previous studies involving animals and found that caffeine might help improve certain symptoms associated with ADHD such as inattention, learning difficulties, and memory issues. However, they found caffeine may not be beneficial for those who suffer from hyperactivity and impulsiveness. The studies were small and generally involved animals, not people, so more research is needed before formal recommendations can be made.