Dalbec's HR Helps Red Sox Avoid Sweep, Beat Yankees 4-3The Boston Red Sox avoided a season-opening sweep against their longtime rival.

Celtics Clinch No. 2 Seed In East With Blowout Win On Final Day Of Regular SeasonThe Celtics had no desire to avoid the No. 2 seed on Sunday night. Boston pummeled the Grizzlies on the final day of the regular season to secure the two-seed in the Eastern Conference.

Eller Scores, Capitals Beat Bruins For 3rd Consecutive WinThe Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three.

Red Sox Agree To 4-Year Contract Extension With Reliever Garrett WhitlockThe Red Sox have agreed to a 4-year contract extension with pitcher Garrett Whitlock.

Mac Jones Described As 'On A Mission' During Patriots OffseasonFrom his diet to workouts with teammates, Mac Jones is reportedly "on a mission" this offseason.