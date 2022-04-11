BOSTON (CBS) — Allergy sufferers out there, take note: you could be at higher risk for high blood pressure and heart disease. Dr. Mallika Marshall explains that people with all kinds of allergies could be at risk:
In this new study being presented at the American College of Cardiology conference this week, researchers looked at more than 34,000 adults and found that those between the ages of 18 and 57 with at least one allergy-related disorder such as asthma, hay fever, food allergies, and eczema had an increased risk of high blood pressure and heart disease. Asthma seemed to be the biggest contributor and black males appeared to be at the highest risk. While this possible connection needs to be studied further, the researchers hope that providers will carefully screen their allergic patients for high blood pressure and coronary artery disease.