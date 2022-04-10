FOXBORO (CBS) – Mac Jones got the attention of Patriots fans last week when he organized a throwing session with his wide receivers in Florida. According to one Patriots beat writer, the trip was just the latest example that the young quarterback is “on a mission” this offseason.
ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote that while this week’s throwing session made headlines because videos made it onto social media, it was not the first get together of the offseason.
Jones was joined in Tampa Bay by several players, including Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and newly acquired receiver DeVante Parker.
Reiss said several weeks ago, Jones also held a throwing session in Massachusetts with Agholor, tight end Jonnu Smith, practice-squad receiver Tre Nixon, and running back Damien Harris.
“Some who have spent time around quarterback Mac Jones this offseason describe him as being on a mission — from following a disciplined diet to focusing on full-body fundamentals that will help him get more pace on his throws when needed, arm-care maintenance, as well as strengthening bonds with teammates on and off the field,” Reiss wrote.
With improved competition throughout the AFC, the Patriots will need Jones to make a big jump in year two. All signs indicate he’s working hard to make that happen.