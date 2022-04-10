BOSTON (CBS) – Dozens more JetBlue flights at Logan Airport have been canceled or delayed on Sunday as the airline says it expects disruptions to continue in the near future.

As of 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, there had been a total of 77 flights delayed at Logan Airport and 61 canceled. Of those flights, 44 of the delayed and 49 of the canceled flights were JetBlue.

A similar number of Boston JetBlue flights were canceled last weekend as well. The airline cited “severe weather in the southeast and multiple air traffic control delay programs” as the issue.

On Sunday, JetBlue said that it has hired 3,000 new crewmembers this year, but “like many businesses, we remain staffing constrained and these disruptions exacerbate an already challenging staffing situation.”

JetBlue said that in an effort to “get our operation back on track” and prepare for potential April weather events, it canceled some flights this weekend and will make a “small schedule adjustment” throughout the rest of April.

“While we believe April will continue to be challenging, we are bringing on hundreds of new crewmembers each week as we prepare for summer travel,” JetBlue said in a statement. “We have also reduced our schedule from May through the summer. Given we anticipate continued industry challenges and heavy demand into the summer, we are planning more conservatively and trying to be proactive where we can with cancellations due to disruptive weather and air traffic control events.”